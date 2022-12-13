The Federal Reserve is expected to respond to persistently high inflation by hiking interest rates half a point on Wednesday. That will mark its seventh and final painful hike of the year, albeit a smaller one than the last four historically high three-quarter point increases.

But the main event at December's meeting will be the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated Summary of Economic Projections and what's known colloquially as the dot plot. Investors will be paying close attention to these forecasts for clues about the path of rate hikes in the new year and beyond. They're worried that they'll show a more aggressive monetary policy tightening path, indicating that more hikes are coming next year.

