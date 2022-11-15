The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia.

A few names on the list stand out, though. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was invested in the company. The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp, The Washington State Investment Board and others were indirect investors in FTX through Sequoia and other venture capital firms. While these funds say they had limited exposure to FTX, their inclusion points to a growing but alarming trend that could affect you even if you're not a buyer of crypto yourself.

Tags