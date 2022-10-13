Alex Jones owes $965 million to eight family members of Sandy Hook shooting victims and a first responder. But it is far from clear how much of that money they'll ever see.

Jones was hit with that staggering jury award Wednesday for compensatory damages caused by his repeated lies about the shooting. Plaintiffs in the case in a Connecticut court testified about the pain and suffering caused by Jones' false claims that the 2012 shooting was staged, and that the families and first responders were "crisis actors."