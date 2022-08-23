How low can they go? These stock analysts are issuing $0 and $1 price targets

A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. store in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Monday, June 25, 2018.

 Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wall Street analysts are typically — to quote an old REM song — shiny happy people. They don't often issue overly skeptical research reports on the companies they cover. And they tend not to ask executives tough questions on earnings calls, leaning toward a more "Great quarter, guys!" approach.

So when analysts do issue highly bearish coverage of companies, it's worth paying attention. And lately there have been a brave few who have dared to be more critical.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.