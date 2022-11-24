The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn't uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal.

Instead, the public's first glimpse of the alleged wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried — known to insiders as SBF — came earlier this month from a small news site unknown to much of the public that has spent years chronicling the turbulent and murky world of crypto: CoinDesk.