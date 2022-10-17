When Peiter Zatko joined Twitter as head of security in late 2020 at the urging of founder and then-CEO Jack Dorsey, he was surprised by what he discovered. Twitter, a social network with hundreds of millions of users, "was over a decade behind industry security standards," he later testified.

Barely a year later, Zatko was agitating for Twitter's top executives to address what he described as "a ticking bomb of security vulnerabilities" and to provide a full accounting of its shortcomings to its board.