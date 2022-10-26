Housing slowdown: New home sales fell 10.9% in September

New home sales fell in September amid rising mortgage rates that have pushed some buyers away from the housing market. Homes under construction at a new development in Thornton, Colorado, on October 10, are pictured here.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sales of newly constructed homes dropped 10.9% in September from August and were down 17.6% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.