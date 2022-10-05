Mortgage rates are soaring. And for many prospective home buyers, especially first-time purchasers, the combination of rising home loan costs and still sky-high real estate prices make the idea of purchasing a home prohibitively expensive...if not impossible.

But don't tell that to the CEO of real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp. In an interview with CNN Business, David O'Reilly said that he's not too worried about another housing market crash and explains why.