House Republicans say TikTok may have misled congressional staff in private briefings about the company's handling of US user data, in a new letter to the short-form video app this week.

The letter dated Tuesday and addressed to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew reflects the latest escalation by US lawmakers as they scrutinize TikTok's potential impact on national security. And it foreshadows how House Republicans, having gained a majority in the 2022 midterm elections, are likely to approach TikTok in the coming months.