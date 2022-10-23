Hong Kong stocks had their worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis, just a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured his iron grip on power at a major political gathering.

Foreign investors spooked by the outcome of the Communist Party's leadership reshuffle dumped Chinese equities and the yuan despite the release of stronger-than-expected GDP data. They're worried that Xi's tightening grip on power will lead to the continuation of Beijing's existing policies and further dent the economy.

