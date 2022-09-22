Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest level in more than a decade Thursday and other Asian markets also fell after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points and forecast even more hikes ahead, fueling concerns about a recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 2.6%, breaking below 18,000 points, before recovering slightly. By 3.30 a.m ET it was trading down 2% at 18,079, its lowest level since December 2011. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.6%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both fell 0.6%. China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3%.

