Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion US battery factory for EVs

Honda has struck a deal with Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion US factory to supply its electric vehicles.

The partners haven't announced where in the United States they'll build the factory. They said in a joint news release Monday that they plan to begin construction in early 2023 to prepare for mass production by the end of 2025. Honda has produced cars such as the Accord sedan and the midsize CR-V at its factory in Marysville, Ohio, since 1982.

