Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion US battery factory for EVs

Honda has struck a deal with Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion US factory to supply its electric vehicles.
The partners haven't announced where in the United States they'll build the factory. They said in a joint news release Monday that they plan to begin construction in early 2023 to prepare for mass production by the end of 2025. Honda has produced cars such as the Accord sedan and the midsize CR-V at its factory in Marysville, Ohio, since 1982.
Honda and LG Energy Solution said they picked the US because local production and a "timely supply of batteries" would best position them to succeed in the growing North American electric vehicle market.
Honda said earlier this year that it planned to spend about $36 billion on electric vehicles and software in the next 10 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It isn't the only automaker to announce plans for North American battery production in roughly the last year. Hyundai said in May that it's building a battery plant in Georgia. Ford said last year it would invest $11.4 billion with LG Energy Solution rival SK Innovations to built two manufacturing campuses for electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz opened a battery plant in Alabama earlier this year. Stellantis, which consists of Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA group, announced last year with LG Energy Solution that it would build a battery factory that produces 40 gigawatt hours, the same capacity Honda envisions.
LG is also a longtime partner of General Motors, with which it has projects in the works in Ohio and Tennessee that are expected to cost $2.3 billion each. LG also supplied the battery for the Chevrolet Bolt, which led to a costly recall in which LG paid GM about $1.9 billion
Rob McLean, Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.