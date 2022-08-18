Home sales fell for the sixth month in a row, but prices kept rising

Home sales declined for the sixth month in a row in July as higher mortgage rates and prices push prospective buyers out of the market. A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21 in Miami.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home sales declined for the sixth month in a row in July as higher mortgage rates and prices push prospective buyers out of the market.

Nevertheless, home prices continued to climb by double-digit percentages during the month. The median home price was $403,800 in July, up 10.8% from a year ago but slightly lower than the record high reached last month, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. The price increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly gains.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.