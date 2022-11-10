In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report.

From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked by the National Association of Realtors. But the gains had slowed substantially as mortgage rates rose during that time. About half of cities (46%) saw double-digit increases from the year before, down from 80% of cities in the prior quarter.

