Home prices are still going strong, but there are signs of slowing

A view of houses in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, on July 5, 2022. - While two years of a booming US housing market brought wealth to many, a shortage of housing is making home ownership unaffordable for millions of Americans with prices up more than 30% over the past few years and interest rates rising.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

US home prices were up nearly 20% in May compared to the year before. But there were signs the market began to cool as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers to the sidelines.

Home prices rose 19.7% in May from the year before, a slightly smaller jump than the 20.6% growth seen in April, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index.

