Home building stalls as the real estate market cools. That won't help affordability

Contractors stand on the roof of a house under construction at the Norton Commons subdivision in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Friday, July 1.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Home builders are hitting the brakes as building costs rise and prospective buyers get priced out of the market.

June housing starts, a measure of new home construction during the month, fell 2% month-over-month and 6.3% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau.

