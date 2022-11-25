Holiday shopping seen solid, despite inflation

People wait in line to enter Macy's department store during Black Friday in New York City on November 25.

 Yuki IIwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Holiday shopping isn't what it used to be. But many Americans are still expected to spend on Black Friday, and into the season.

Mastercard projects that sales will grow 15% on Black Friday compared with last year. Spending will be driven by shopping in stores, which was more muted last year due to a winter Covid-19 surge. In-store sales will grow 18% this year, Mastercard estimates.