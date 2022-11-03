Holiday sales expected to increase this year, but shoppers will lean on savings and credit to afford gifts

People ride an escalator while others stand at a mall during the holiday season shopping in Brooklyn, New York, in December 2021. Holiday sales are expected to increase this year, but shoppers will lean on savings and credit cards to afford gifts.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Families may not skimp on holiday gifts for their loved ones this year, but they'll likely slim down their list of recipients, turn to credit cards and dip into savings to afford them, according to an industry forecast Thursday.

So who will be on the list? The kids, the grandparents, the babysitter. Maybe your favorite aunt or uncle. That's about it.