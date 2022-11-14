Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns

Jeff Bezos gives top tips for managing the economic downturn, in a CNN interview on Saturday.

 CNN

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.

The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive sit-down interview with CNN's Chloe Melas on Saturday at Bezos' Washington, DC, home.