The global economic outlook is darkening and the risks of recession are quickly rising: That's the latest message from the International Monetary Fund, which said Thursday it will once again lower its growth projections.

"We estimate that countries accounting for about one-third of the world economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this or next year," said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva during a speech at Georgetown University. "And, even when growth is positive, it will feel like a recession because of shrinking real incomes and rising prices."