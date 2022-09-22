Hertz has agreed to purchase up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. This follows earlier announcements that Hertz would buy 100,000 electric cars from Tesla and another 65,000 from the Volvo spin-off brand Polestar.

Hertz plans to purchase vehicles from all four of GM's North American passenger vehicle brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. The purchases will include a variety of vehicle types and classes such as small and mid-size SUVs, cars, and pickup trucks. Most of these models are not yet in production, but GM has recently started production of the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV and the GMC Hummer EV electric truck. Three new electric Chevrolet models have also been unveiled this year: The Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Blazer EV SUV and Equinox EV SUV are expected to go on sale next year.

