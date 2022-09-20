Regulators have spent years trying to make big tech companies pay for the ways they harvest and, at times, abuse users' data. One state, meanwhile, is literally making them pay up — and pay out directly to consumers.

Illinois is one of just a few states in the United States that has a law requiring companies to get consumers' consent before snagging their biometric data, and its rule, passed in 2008, is seen as the toughest in the nation. The law, called the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), doesn't just force companies to get permission from people before collecting biometric data like fingerprints or scans of facial geometry. It also sets rules regarding how companies must safeguard such information, prohibits companies from selling Illinois residents' biometric data, and allows Illinois residents to sue companies for alleged violations of the law.

