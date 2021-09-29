Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series

Disney+ has found success with a series about the adventures of one bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away. So why not two?
"The Book of Boba Fett," a new Star Wars series starring the franchise's infamous bounty hunter, will premiere exclusively on the service on December 29, Disney announced on Wednesday.
Fans first got a glimpse of the new show via a brief preview at the end of season two of "The Mandalorian" — the hit series on Disney+ about a different bounty hunter who travels around with Grogu, or as you likely know him, "Baby Yoda."
Disney is hoping "Book of Boba Fett" will retain existing subscribers and attract new ones by leveraging one of the most recognizable figures in the Star Wars universe. Given that viewers signed up for a show about a completely unknown character in "The Mandalorian," they are likely to do the same for Fett.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Disney's is focusing on enriching its catalog as it competes with Netflix and a slew of other streaming rivals. Plus, the holiday-season release is a perfect time to sell Boba Fett action figures and other Star Wars merchandising.
Disney bills "The Book of Boba Fett" as a "thrilling Star Wars adventure" that "finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld." In the series, the two return to Tatooine — Luke Skywalker's home planet — to take over the crime syndicate once led by Jabba the Hutt, Disney said on Wednesday.
"Book of Boba Fett" is just scratching the Star Wars surface for Disney+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.