Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the McRib

The limited-time offering is returning to menus nationwide on November 1, McDonald's announced Thursday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the McRib, which was a dud on its debut but has bounced back to become a fan-favorite menu item.
The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce then placed on a homestyle bun. Price varies by location.
McDonald's first added the McRib to menus around Kansas City in 1981. The chain pulled it from its menu four years later. But it has become a cult favorite among McDonald's loyalists in recent years. In a statement, the company credited the internet and social media for solidifying its "icon status" and the birth of the phrase "McRib Season."
The McRib returns to menus annually. For the first time last year, it was sold nationally. Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, according to Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store," he previously told CNN Business. For example, Starbucks customers get excited about Pumpkin Spice Lattes and holiday red cups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.