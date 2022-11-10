"Those things are still problematic," said Tom Bailey, senior analyst of consumer foods with Rabobank.
Issues like these have led to soaring prices throughout the grocery store.
What's getting more expensive, and what's getting cheaper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In the year through October, eggs got a whopping 43% more expensive. Butter went up 26.7%, the price of flour went up 24.6%. Lettuce jumped 17.7%, potatoes popped 15.2% and poultry increased 14.9%. Bread, rice and coffee each went up 14.8%.
A handful of items, however, have seen decreases this year, especially in the meat aisle. Uncooked beef steak fell 6.9%, and beef and veal prices dropped 3.6%.
"We've seen a little bit of retailer easing of pricing for some of the beef products," said Bailey. That's a sign that they are trying to get customers into stores, he noted.
Even as prices cool down, shoppers are still feeling the pain.
"For the consumer, the share of spend of their wallet on food is still well above where we've been in the last two decades," said Bailey.
In October, some prices jumped compared to the previous month.
Eggs saw the highest increase with a 10.1% jump from September. Lunch meats got 3.4% more expensive, lettuce went up 3.3%, tomatoes jumped 2.3% and flour rose 2%.
But several items got less expensive. Fresh fruit fell 2.4%. Uncooked beef roasts and hot dogs both dropped 2.3%, breakfast sausage went down 2% and fresh doughnuts, sweet rolls and coffee cakes fell 1.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.