Wendy's is getting a makeover.

The burger chain has unveiled a redesign that places an "emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy." Restaurants will have new pick-up windows, a more technologically advanced kitchen and a spruced up interior. Wendy's first redesign will debut in spring 2023 in Ohio.

