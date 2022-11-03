Here's how to get a free sandwich on National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day has chains serving up sandwich deals today.

 Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel/USA Today Network/Imagn

Who can resist a sandwich — especially if it's free?

November 3rd marks National Sandwich Day (yes, it's a thing.) That means it is time to spotlight the humble meal that's probably most appreciated by kids, parents and working professionals for being a quick and easy way to stuff the belly.