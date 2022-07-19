He went to orbit on a SpaceX rocket. Now, he's working for its archrival

Chris Sembroski was one of four passengers who joined SpaceX's first-ever space tourism mission last year and who spent months training on the company's spacecraft before taking a three-day trek to orbit. He is now working for Blue Origin, one of SpaceX's top rivals.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Chris Sembroski, an engineer who previously worked at yet another aerospace giant, Lockheed Martin, announced the move on social media this week. At Lockheed, Sembroski's title was "fault detection and diagnostics lead," a role in which he worked on maintenance practices for the company's Rotary and Mission Systems division. He also had a brief stint at DB Engineering, a Redmond, Washington-based mechanical engineering consultancy.

