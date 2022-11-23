The holidays are rapidly approaching, and for the toy company Hasbro, a slowing economy could be a proverbial Grinch that steals Christmas.

Shares of Hasbro, which makes toy brands including Play-Doh and Monopoly, are already down 40% this year. That's more than twice the drop of competitor Mattel's stock and far worse than the S&P 500's 16% decline in the same period.