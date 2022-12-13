Netflix's documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, debuted with a total of 81.55 million hours watched in its first week, the company said in a press release Tuesday. That's the highest viewing time of any documentary to debut on the streaming service in its premiere week.

The series appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries and was No. 1 in the United Kingdom. It was one of the most watched series on Netflix globally for that week, with the Addams Family drama "Wednesday" getting 1 billion views.

