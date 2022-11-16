Many investors are still nursing losses for the year. But stocks have come roaring back to life in the past few weeks thanks to hopes that inflation might be really peaking and that the Federal Reserve will soon reduce or slow down its interest rate increases as a result. Wall Street is now, dare we say, almost giddy.

The Dow has surged 17% since the end of September, following the best month for the closely watched market barometer since 1976. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up about 6% and 11% respectively.

