Google is making it easier to find specific dishes at nearby restaurants, whether it's an ahi tartare, soup dumplings, or something else entirely.

A new search feature the company announced Wednesday will let users search for a particular dish by typing its name and "near me" to see a list of results with images showing where it's available nearby. You'll also be able to click on each image to see details about the price, ingredients, and restaurant. The feature will also let users search for versions of dishes that are vegan, vegetarian, or spicy. Google plans to roll out the feature via the Google app and its mobile search website in the coming months, initially only in English and in the United States.

