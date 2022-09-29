Google on Wednesday said it has begun rolling out an option for users to request excluding search results featuring their phone numbers and other sensitive personal information, potentially adding an extra layer of protection for private data online.

The new feature, called "Results about you," helps streamline the process for US users to ask for pages that include their home addresses, emails and personal phone numbers to be removed from Google's search results.

