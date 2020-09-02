Google Maps rolls out traffic lights feature

Google Maps has added a new feature to its app: traffic lights at intersections in a number of US cities.
The tech company made the change "to help people stay better informed on the road," a Google spokesperson said. The new road icons are visible in the app at intersections throughout US cities on both Android and iOS.
Google's latest redesign for its navigation app, was unveiled last month. The update includes a "color-mapping algorithmic technique" to help users more easily identify varying terrain types such as beaches and forests. The company said the Google Maps redesign also will include re-drawings of sidewalks and pedestrian islands for better navigation viewing.
The feature showing traffic lights at intersections had previously been available on Google Maps in Japan for years, according to the company.
Earlier this year, Google Maps began testing the traffic lights feature in select cities throughout the United States, the tech giant confirmed to The Verge in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.