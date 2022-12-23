Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation continued to cool off in November, providing yet another welcome indication that this period of painfully high prices has peaked.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked.

