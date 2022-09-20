The fact that there is not a freight railroad strike happening this week is a huge win for the US economy and its still struggling supply chain. But that doesn't mean that the freight railroads are providing good service to their customers.

Many of the problems tangling up the supply chain, driving up prices and slowing the economy can be traced to the steady decline in freight rail service in recent years. Even the railroads themselves admit that the nation's current freight service is a problem, mainly because of fewer calls to pick up or drop off freight cars, routine, prolonged delays and general unreliability that plague the industry, its critics and customers say.

