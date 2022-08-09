Good inflation news: Online shopping prices are suddenly falling fast

Dozens of packages are lined up along a Manhattan street as a FedEx truck makes deliveries on December 06, 2021 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The world of online shopping was long immune to inflation until Covid-19 turned everything upside down.

E-commerce prices began rising in June 2020, beginning an unprecedented stretch of 25 consecutive months of increases that underscored the severe price pressures hitting the US economy.

