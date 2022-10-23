Gold's Gym owner and 5 others feared dead after plane crash off the coast of Costa Rica

Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller, seen here in 2010, is feared dead after a plane he was on apparently crashed off the coast of Costa Rica on Friday.

 Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller, his family and two others are feared dead after a plane they were on apparently crashed off Costa Rica's Caribbean coast on Friday, officials said.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security posted on Facebook on Friday saying a plane heading from Mexico to Limon, Costa Rica, lost contact with the control tower at Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport at about 6 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) while flying over the northeastern Parismina area off the country's Caribbean coast.