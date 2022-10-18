Goldman Sachs overhauls banking and trading units

The Goldman Sachs logo is seen on September 13, in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs announced a major reorganization Tuesday as the Wall Street powerhouse grapples with market volatility.

Goldman Sachs announced Tuesday morning that it is combining its trading and investment banking divisions into one unit. That will streamline its operations, cutting the number of main operating lines at Goldman Sachs from four to three.