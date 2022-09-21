The announcement comes barely 24 hours after New York City officials made vaccine mandates optional for private businesses and encouraged firms to put in place their own policies.
In a memo obtained by CNN, Goldman Sachs told employees: "In accordance with the updated guidance from the Mayor of New York City related to the private sector, beginning on Tuesday, November 1, all Goldman Sachs colleagues can enter 200 West Street regardless of vaccination status, with no requirement to participate in regular testing or wear face coverings."
In practice, the new policy only applies to a small fraction of Goldman's global workforce — roughly 1.5% — because most of its New York staff is already vaccinated, a person close to the bank told CNN.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
However, the shift shows how companies are evolving with ever-changing Covid protocols around the country.
Goldman Sachs has been more aggressive than some other companies in requiring employees to get back to the office.
The Wall Street firm in June 2021 became one of the first major employers to call workers back to the office full-time. Last fall, Goldman Sachs required employees to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.