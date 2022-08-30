1234993576

The 360 Rosemary office building in West Palm Beach, Florida, is seen here in August 2021. Goldman Sachs will no longer require its non-New York City based employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs will no longer require its non-New York City based employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

The Wall Street investment bank told staff in a memo on Tuesday that effective September 6, all employees can enter its offices in the Americas, "regardless of vaccination status," with no requirement to participate in regular testing or wear face coverings.

