General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer model.

As electric cars go, the Bolt is getting old. In fact, the Bolt has bounced back in a big way from a major crisis last year, when GM had to halt production because of an issue that could lead to battery fires in some cases. Customers were also warned to treat their battery packs gently and to avoid charging their cars indoors until the issue was resolved. CNN Business even questioned, earlier this year, whether GM might be about to "pull the plug on the Bolt."