GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise said earlier this year that it wants to add as many as 5,000 more robotaxis to American streets, including in San Francisco, where it currently maintains a fleet of fewer than 100 cars. But the city says the robotaxis are already shaping up to be a self-driving nightmare at times and warns that a much larger fleet could worsen safety and traffic.

San Francisco-based Cruise began offering a ridehail service from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the city earlier this year for a fee. The model resembles Uber and Lyft, but has relied on driverless Chevrolet Bolts that maneuver with AI-powered software and sensors. Cruise requested approval for a new vehicle that could vastly expand the size of its San Francisco-based fleet -- as much as 50 times the size -- as it strives to reach $1 billion in revenue before 2025.

