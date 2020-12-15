Gmail suffers another outage

Google suffered its second outage in as many days, with its email service Gmail going down on Tuesday for more than two hours.
Some Gmail users reported emails bouncing back and other error messages.
Google initially said on its status page that it was aware of the outage around 4.30 p.m. ET. "The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior," it added.
The issues were finally resolved shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the company said. At their peak, they affected nearly 18,000 users, according to monitoring site Downdetector.
"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said.
On Monday, several of Google's services went down for about an hour, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.