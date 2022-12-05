'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, here on the sAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship.

 RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"I'm going to talk about something that has become an internal and an external distraction: The relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said. "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and TJ off the air, while we figure this out."