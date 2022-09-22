There's a lot of buyer interest in the electric Hummer now being offered by Chevrolet. But there's limited capacity to build them, and now General Motors has stopped taking orders for the massive EV.

Between January and June, GM reported it delivered fewer than 400 of the pickup version of the Hummer. It plans to start deliveries of the SUV version in spring 2023. It currently has reservations for about 45,000 of the pickups and about 45,000 of the SUV.

