General Motors is investing $760 million in its Toledo Propulsion Systems factory, which builds transmissions for gas-powered vehicles, so that it can make electric drive units for electric vehicles, too.

The drive units will be used in GM electric trucks, the automaker said, including the GMC Hummer EV, which is currently in production, and the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. It will be GM's first US engine or transmission factory adapted for electric vehicle-related production.

