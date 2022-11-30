Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

Commuters walk though the Court Square subway station in the Queens borough of New York, on December 20, 2017.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business.

After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialing the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.