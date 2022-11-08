Getting laid off? Know your rights

For a plant closing or a mass layoff, you should get at least 60 days notice, under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

 Adobe Stock

The abrupt and unceremonious way that thousands of Twitter employees got laid off last week was a spectacle.

But it was also a helpful reminder that while employers can get rid of many workers at will (and with zero graciousness), employees are not without rights when they are laid off en masse.