American shoppers continue to defy gravity against the backdrop of persistently elevated inflation. Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October. That's the biggest monthly gain since February and better than the 1% economists had expected.

But a look under the hood tells a different story. Both Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) noted a softening in demand for discretionary items — the stuff you don't need like electronics versus essentials like groceries. Home Depot (HD), meanwhile, reported fewer customer transactions in the third quarter. The comments point to a slowdown ahead.

